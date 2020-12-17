San Jose St. plays host to Santa Clara

Regional Sports

Santa Clara (6-0) vs. San Jose State (1-2)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces San Jose State in a non-conference matchup. Santa Clara blew out Fresno Pacific by 23 at home on Tuesday, while San Jose State is coming off of a 75-71 loss on Sunday at Cal Poly.

SUPER SENIORS: Santa Clara’s Josip Vrankic, Keshawn Justice and DJ Mitchell have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Broncos points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOSIP: Vrankic has connected on 23.5 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also made 66 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Santa Clara defense has held opponents to just 58.3 points per game, the 18th-lowest in Division I. San Jose State has given up an average of 83.3 points through three games (ranked 203rd, nationally).

