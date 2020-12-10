Santa Clara squares off against Sac State

Regional Sports

Sacramento State (3-0) vs. Santa Clara (5-0)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State and Santa Clara both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory in their last game. Santa Clara earned a 76-69 road win over Cal Poly on Wednesday, while Sacramento State won 73-57 at home against Idaho on Saturday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Josip Vrankic, Keshawn Justice and DJ Mitchell have collectively accounted for 50 percent of Santa Clara’s scoring this season. For Sacramento State, Christian Terrell, Bryce Fowler, Ethan Esposito, William FitzPatrick and Samaad Hector have combined to account for 75 percent of all Sacramento State scoring.TERRIFIC TERRELL: Terrell has connected on 66.7 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 40 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Santa Clara has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 63.5 points while giving up 54.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Santa Clara has held opposing teams to 33.1 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com