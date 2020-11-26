St. Mary’s faces Northern Iowa in Sioux Falls

Regional Sports

Saint Mary’s (0-1) vs. Northern Iowa (0-1)

, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s is taking on Northern Iowa in a postseason game at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Northern Iowa lost 93-87 to Western Kentucky in its most recent game, while Saint Mary’s came up short in a 73-56 game against Memphis in its last outing.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Saint Mary’s went 12-2 against schools outside its conference, while Northern Iowa went 9-1 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com