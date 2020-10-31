San Jose plays Los Angeles FC following Wondolowski’s 2-goal game

Regional Sports

Los Angeles FC (9-7-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (7-8-6, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Wondolowski leads San Jose into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after scoring two goals against Real Salt Lake.

The Earthquakes are 7-9-5 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose ranks sixth in the league with 111 shots on goal, averaging 5.3 per game.

Los Angeles FC is 9-7-3 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles FC ranks second in the MLS with 49 goals led by Diego Rossi with 13.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. San Jose won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wondolowski has six goals and one assist for San Jose. Andy Rios has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Earthquakes.

Rossi has 13 goals and two assists for Los Angeles FC this season. Bradley Wright-Phillips has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Jose: 5-4-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 1.1 assists, five shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Los Angeles FC: 6-3-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.6 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Danny Hoesen (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Carlos Vela, Mark Anthony Kaye (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Andy Najar (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.