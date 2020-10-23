San Jose plays Vancouver in conference play

Regional Sports

San Jose Earthquakes (6-7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-12-0, eighth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps host the San Jose Earthquakes in a conference matchup.

The Whitecaps are 4-9-0 in Western Conference play. Vancouver is 1-3-0 when it scores just one goal.

The Earthquakes are 6-8-5 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose is last in the league allowing 49 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. San Jose won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Milinkovic leads Vancouver with three assists. Lucas Cavallini has four goals over the past 10 games for the Whitecaps.

Andy Rios has four goals and one assist for San Jose so far this season. Nick Lima has two goals over the last 10 games for the Earthquakes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vancouver: 4-6-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.7 assists, three shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

San Jose: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, one assist, five shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Bryan Meredith, Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, Maxime Crepeau (injured), Janio Bikel, Thomas Hasal (injured), Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts.

San Jose: Danny Hoesen (injured).

