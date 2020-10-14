Atlanta looks to increase lead to three games in NLCS versus Los Angeles

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (35-25, first in the NL East)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Julio Urias (3-0, 3.27 ERA in regular season) Atlanta: Kyle Wright (2-4, 5.21 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

NLCS: Atlanta leads the series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Wright and Atlanta will play Los Angeles in Game 3 of the NLCS.

The Braves were 19-11 on their home turf in 2020. Atlanta has a team slugging percentage of .442 this postseason, Travis d’Arnaud leads them with a mark of .654, including four extra base hits and eight RBIs.

The Dodgers went 22-8 on the road in 2020. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .347 this postseason, Max Muncy leads them with an OBP of .419 in 22 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 76 hits and has 56 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.