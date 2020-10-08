Lakers try to secure NBA Finals win over the Heat

Regional Sports

Miami Heat (44-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (52-19, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -7; over/under is 216

NBA FINALS: Lakers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers look to clinch the NBA Finals over the Miami Heat in game five. The Lakers won the previous meeting 102-96. LeBron James scored 28 points to lead Los Angeles to the victory and Jimmy Butler recorded 22 points in defeat for Miami.

The Lakers are 16-9 in non-conference games. Los Angeles is 33-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The Heat are 14-16 in non-conference action. Miami ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 25.9 assists per game led by Butler averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is shooting 49.3% and averaging 25.3 points. Anthony Davis is averaging 27.2 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Butler leads the Heat averaging 6.0 assists while scoring 19.9 points per game. Tyler Herro is averaging 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and four assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lakers: Averaging 113.4 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 45.3% shooting.

Heat: Averaging 110.8 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: None listed.

Heat: Bam Adebayo: day to day (neck), Goran Dragic: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.