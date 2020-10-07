Padres will look to even series with Dodgers in Game 2

Regional Sports

San Diego Padres (37-23, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 9:08 p.m. EDT

NLDS: Los Angeles leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers will look to increase their lead in the NLDS to two games in Game 2 against the Padres Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 27-13 against NL West opponents. Los Angeles has a team batting average of .186 this postseason, Mookie Betts has lead them with an average of .333, including four extra base hits and three RBIs.

The Padres have gone 24-16 against division opponents. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .348 this postseason, Jake Cronenworth leads them with an OBP of .625 in 11 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 65 hits and is batting .307.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 17 home runs home runs and is slugging .571.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runsPadres: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Mike Clevinger: (undisclosed), Jose Castillo: (lat).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.