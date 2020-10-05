Bassitt scheduled to start for Oakland against Houston

Regional Sports

Houston Astros (29-31, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (36-24, first in the AL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-3, 3.93 ERA in regular season) Oakland: Chris Bassitt (5-2, 2.29 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Bassitt and Oakland will host Houston in Game 1 of the ALDS.

The Athletics are 26-14 against the rest of their division. Oakland has a team batting average of .194 this postseason, Chad Pinder has lead them with an average of .333

The Astros are 19-21 against AL West Division opponents. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .254 this postseason, Carlos Correa leads them with a mark of 1.000 in 6 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 42 RBIs and is batting .195.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .512.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .211 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by 14 runsAstros: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (hip).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Bryan Abreu: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.