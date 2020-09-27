Smyly expected to start as San Francisco hosts San Diego

Regional Sports

San Diego Padres (36-23, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (29-30, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: San Diego: Adrian Morejon (2-2, 4.86 ERA) San Francisco: Drew Smyly (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and San Diego will face off on Sunday.

The Giants are 18-21 against the rest of their division. San Francisco’s team on-base percentage of .333 is sixth in the majors. Brandon Belt leads the club with an OBP of .425.

The Padres are 23-16 against teams from the NL West. The San Diego pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.86, Chris Paddack leads the staff with a mark of 4.73.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores leads the Giants with 11 home runs and is batting .268.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 68 hits and has 47 RBIs.

INJURIES: Giants: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Sam Coonrod: (right shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Luis Alexander Basabe: (right hamstring), Chadwick Tromp: (shoulder), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: (biceps), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Mike Clevinger: (biceps), Jose Castillo: (lat), Wil Myers: (quad), Luis Campusano: (left hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.