Angels to face Dodgers on the road
Los Angeles Angels (26-33, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (42-17, first in the NL West)
Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Los Angeles will meet on Sunday.
The Dodgers are 20-9 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit an MLB-leading 116 home runs this season, Mookie Betts leads the club with 16 homers.
The Angels have gone 10-18 away from home. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .332 is second in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the lineup with an OBP of .413.
TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 28 extra base hits and is batting .312.
David Fletcher leads the Angels with 66 hits and is batting .325.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).
Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Luis Rengifo: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
