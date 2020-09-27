Angels to face Dodgers on the road

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Angels (26-33, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (42-17, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Los Angeles will meet on Sunday.

The Dodgers are 20-9 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit an MLB-leading 116 home runs this season, Mookie Betts leads the club with 16 homers.

The Angels have gone 10-18 away from home. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .332 is second in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the lineup with an OBP of .413.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 28 extra base hits and is batting .312.

David Fletcher leads the Angels with 66 hits and is batting .325.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Luis Rengifo: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.