Athletics play the Mariners following Bassitt’s strong performance

Seattle Mariners (25-32, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (35-22, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Seattle: Justin Dunn (3-1, 4.21 ERA) Oakland: Paul Blackburn (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Chris Bassitt. Bassitt went seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with six strikeouts against Seattle.

The Athletics are 25-12 against AL West teams. Oakland has a collective on-base percentage of .318, led by Mark Canha with a mark of .372.

The Mariners are 18-19 against the rest of their division. Seattle has hit 56 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Lewis leads the club with 11, averaging one every 18.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy La Stella leads the Athletics with 51 hits and has 25 RBIs.

Lewis leads the Mariners with 11 home runs home runs and is slugging .452.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).

Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Dylan Moore: (concussion), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Jake Fraley: (quad), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.