Profar takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Giants

San Francisco Giants (28-28, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (34-22, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego’s Profar puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Giants.

The Padres are 21-15 against NL West teams. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .333 is seventh in the MLB. Jake Cronenworth leads the team with an OBP of .376.

The Giants are 17-19 against opponents from the NL West. San Francisco has slugged .452, good for fifth in the MLB. Brandon Belt leads the club with a .601 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 29 extra base hits and is slugging .603.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 26 extra base hits and 33 RBIs.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Mike Clevinger: (biceps), Jose Castillo: (lat), Luis Campusano: (left hand).

Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Luis Alexander Basabe: (right hamstring), Chadwick Tromp: (shoulder), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

