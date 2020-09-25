Lakers look to clinch conference finals against the Nuggets in game 5

Regional Sports

Denver Nuggets (46-27, third in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (52-19, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Lakers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers look to clinch the Western Conference finals over the Denver Nuggets in game five. The Lakers won the previous matchup 114-108. Anthony Davis scored 34 points to help lead Los Angeles to the win and Jamal Murray recorded 32 points in the loss for Denver.

The Lakers are 36-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 48-14 in games when scoring 100 or more points.

The Nuggets are 29-16 in conference games. Denver ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 35.9% from downtown. Paul Millsap leads the Nuggets shooting 43.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis leads the Lakers scoring 26.1 points per game, and is averaging 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. LeBron James is averaging 26.2 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 25.2 points and 6.8 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lakers: Averaging 113.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 45.2% shooting.

Nuggets: Averaging 107.4 points, 40.9 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 47.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Dion Waiters: out (groin).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.