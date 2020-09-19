Mariners look to stop 4-game skid against Padres

Regional Sports

San Diego Padres (33-19, second in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (22-29, third in the AL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: San Diego: Mike Clevinger (3-2, 3.10 ERA) Seattle: Justus Sheffield (3-3, 4.06 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Mariners are 12-9 on their home turf. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .311, led by Kyle Lewis with a mark of .383.

The Padres have gone 13-11 away from home. The San Diego pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.82, Chris Paddack paces the staff with a mark of 4.23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis leads the Mariners with 10 home runs and is slugging .472.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 45 RBIs and is batting .318.

INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Eric Hosmer: (finger), Luis Campusano: (left hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.