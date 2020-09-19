Regional Sports

Texas Rangers (18-34, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (23-30, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Kyle Cody (0-1, 1.42 ERA) Los Angeles: Julio Teheran (0-3, 8.90 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles’ Walsh puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Rangers.

The Angels are 18-20 against AL West teams. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .333 is second in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an OBP of .413.

The Rangers are 12-22 against opponents from the AL West. The Texas offense has compiled a .213 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with a mark of .293.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 43 RBIs and is batting .293.

Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .401.

INJURIES: Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Elvis Andrus: (back), Jose Trevino: (left wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.