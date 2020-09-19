Gausman expected to start for the Giants against Athletics

Regional Sports

San Francisco Giants (25-25, third in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (32-19, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: San Francisco: Kevin Gausman (3-2, 4.05 ERA) Oakland: Jesus Luzardo (2-2, 4.32 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and San Francisco will meet on Saturday.

The Athletics are 19-7 in home games. Oakland has slugged .400 this season. Matt Chapman leads the team with a .535 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Giants have gone 9-16 away from home. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the National League. Donovan Solano leads the team with an average of .333.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 14 home runs and is slugging .454.

Wilmer Flores ranks second on the Giants with nine home runs and has 25 RBIs.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Stephen Piscotty: (knee), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).

Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Kevin Gausman: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (calf), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.