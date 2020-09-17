Seattle faces Los Angeles FC after Ruidiaz’s 2-goal game

Regional Sports

Los Angeles FC (4-4-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (5-2-3, second in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Raul Ruidiaz leads Seattle into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after a two-goal outing against San Jose.

The Sounders are 4-2-2 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is 1-0-1 when it scores two goals.

Los Angeles FC is 4-4-2 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles FC is tenth in the Western Conference allowing just 26 goals.

The teams meet Friday for the third time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristian Roldan leads Seattle with two assists. has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

Diego Rossi has five goals for Los Angeles FC. has 10 goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seattle: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.6 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Los Angeles FC: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 1.5 assists, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Danny Leyva (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Danilo Silva (injured), Carlos Vela (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.