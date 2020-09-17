Lakers begin Western Conference finals against the Nuggets

Regional Sports

Denver Nuggets (46-27, third in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (52-19, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -7; over/under is 212

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Lakers and Nuggets meet to begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets to begin the Western Conference finals. Los Angeles went 3-1 against Denver during the regular season.

The Lakers are 36-10 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has a 48-14 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The Nuggets are 29-16 in conference play. Denver is 26-11 against opponents under .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James leads the Lakers with 2.2 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 25.3 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Anthony Davis is averaging 27.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 7.0 assists while scoring 19.9 points per game. Jamal Murray is averaging 26.7 points and 6.3 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lakers: Averaging 114.1 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points on 43.2% shooting.

Nuggets: Averaging 106.8 points, 42.2 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 46.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Dion Waiters: day to day (groin).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.