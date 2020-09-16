Los Angeles visits San Diego following Gonsolin’s solid performance

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers (34-15, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (32-18, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Dustin May (1-1, 2.81 ERA) San Diego: Adrian Morejon (2-0, 2.53 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Tony Gonsolin. Gonsolin went seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with two strikeouts against San Diego.

The Padres are 21-14 against the rest of their division. San Diego has hit 83 home runs this season, third in the league. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with 15, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 23-12 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has slugged .469, good for third in the majors. Mookie Betts leads the team with a .602 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 15 home runs and has 40 RBIs.

Betts leads the Dodgers with 35 RBIs and is batting .304.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Chris Paddack: (ankle), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Eric Hosmer: (finger), Francisco Mejia: (thumb), Luis Campusano: (left hand).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Dustin May: (foot), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Walker Buehler: (blister).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.