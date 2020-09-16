Fiers scheduled to start for Athletics at Rockies

Regional Sports

Oakland Athletics (30-19, first in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-25, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Oakland: Mike Fiers (5-2, 5.06 ERA) Colorado: German Marquez (2-5, 4.36 ERA)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Oakland will square off on Wednesday.

The Rockies are 11-14 in home games. Colorado is averaging 4.6 RBIs per game this season. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with 37 total runs batted in.

The Athletics are 12-12 on the road. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.63. Chris Bassitt leads the team with a 2.92 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 24 extra base hits and is batting .299.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 13 home runs and has 38 RBIs.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Stephen Piscotty: (knee), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.