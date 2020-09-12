Portland takes on Los Angeles FC, looks for 4th straight road win

Regional Sports

Portland Timbers (4-3-2, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (3-4-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Los Angeles FC looking for its fourth straight road victory.

Los Angeles FC is 3-4-2 against conference opponents. Diego Rossi leads the second-ranked scoring team in the league with four goals. Los Angeles FC has scored 26 goals.

The Timbers are 4-3-2 in conference games. Portland is third in the league with 66 shots on goal, averaging 7.3 per game. Portland is also third in MLS play with 24 goals.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rossi has four goals for Los Angeles FC. Bradley Wright-Phillips has two goals in seven games for Los Angeles FC.

Diego Valeri has three goals and two assists for Portland. Felipe Mora has three goals in 10 games for the Timbers.

SEASON SO FAR: Los Angeles FC: Averaging 2.6 goals, 0.7 assists, 7.7 shots on goal and 7.5 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Portland: Averaging 2.7 goals, 1.6 assists, 7.3 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Danilo Silva (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Eduard Atuesta (injured).

Portland: Andres Flores (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured), Blake Bodily (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.