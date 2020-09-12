Leonard and the Clippers look to clinch series against the Nuggets

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Clippers (49-23, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Denver Nuggets (46-27, third in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

LINE: Clippers -8.5; over/under is 213.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Clippers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers look to clinch the series over the Denver Nuggets in game six of the Western Conference second round. The Nuggets won the previous meeting 111-105. Jamal Murray scored 26 points to help lead Denver to the win and Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points in the loss for Los Angeles.

The Nuggets are 29-16 against Western Conference opponents. Denver has a 9-5 record in one-possession games.

The Clippers are 32-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is at the bottom of the Western Conference shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is averaging 19.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 26.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Leonard is averaging 27.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 19.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Nuggets: Averaging 106.7 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 48.0% shooting.

Clippers: Averaging 117.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 46.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee).

Clippers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.