Castellani scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Angels (19-28, fourth in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (21-24, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Andrew Heaney (3-3, 4.04 ERA) Colorado: Ryan Castellani (1-2, 5.34 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Los Angeles will face off on Sunday.

The Rockies are 10-13 in home games. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .314, led by Charlie Blackmon with a mark of .375.

The Angels are 7-16 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 66 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Mike Trout leads them with 16, averaging one every 9.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .565.

Trout leads the Angels with 16 home runs and is batting .302.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.