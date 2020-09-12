Barria scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Colorado

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Angels (18-28, fourth in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (21-23, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Jaime Barria (0-0, 3.38 ERA) Colorado: Kyle Freeland (2-1, 3.60 ERA)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Los Angeles will play on Saturday.

The Rockies are 10-12 on their home turf. Colorado has slugged .425 this season. Trevor Story leads the club with a .570 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Angels have gone 6-16 away from home. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .328 is fourth in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an OBP of .429.

TOP PERFORMERS: Story leads the Rockies with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .570.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 16 home runs and has 39 RBIs.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), David Fletcher: (ankle), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.