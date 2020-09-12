Astros to face Dodgers on the road

Regional Sports

Houston Astros (23-23, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (32-14, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Tucker and the Astros will take on the Dodgers Sunday.

The Dodgers are 15-8 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit an MLB-leading 87 home runs this season, Mookie Betts leads the club with 14 homers.

The Astros are 7-17 on the road. Houston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Michael Brantley with a mark of .373.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 23 extra base hits and is batting .319.

Carlos Correa leads the Astros with 45 hits and is batting .285.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Dustin May: (foot), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Walker Buehler: (blister), Justin Turner: (hamstring).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Blake Taylor: (elbow), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: (neck), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Jose Altuve: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.