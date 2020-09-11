Richards expected to start for San Diego against San Francisco

Regional Sports

San Francisco Giants (23-22, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (29-17, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: San Francisco: Johnny Cueto (2-0, 4.56 ERA) San Diego: Garrett Richards (2-2, 4.50 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and San Francisco will meet on Friday.

The Padres are 18-13 against NL West teams. San Diego has slugged .487, good for second in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .635 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Giants have gone 15-15 against division opponents. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the National League. Donovan Solano leads the team with a mark of .352.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 54 hits and has 40 RBIs.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .562.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Luis Perdomo: (forearm), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Eric Hosmer: (finger), Francisco Mejia: (thumb), Luis Campusano: (left hand).

Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.