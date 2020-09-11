Oakland faces Texas after Manaea’s solid outing

Regional Sports

Oakland Athletics (27-15, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (15-28, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Oakland: Mike Fiers (4-2, 4.93 ERA) Texas: Luis Garcia (0-1, 3.68 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Sean Manaea. Manaea pitched seven innings, giving up one run on two hits with four strikeouts against Houston.

The Rangers are 9-16 against teams from the AL West. Texas has hit 37 home runs this season, last in the American League. Joey Gallo leads the club with eight, averaging one every 17.1 at-bats.

The Athletics are 21-9 against teams from the AL West. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.48. Chris Bassitt leads the team with a 3.12 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with 13 extra base hits and is slugging .394.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 12 home runs and has 31 RBIs.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Jose Trevino: (wrist).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (undisclosed).

