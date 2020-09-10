Kiner-Falefa takes 12-game hit streak into matchup with Angels

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Angels (17-27, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (15-27, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Dylan Bundy (4-2, 2.49 ERA) Texas: Kyle Gibson (1-4, 5.91 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas’ Kiner-Falefa puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Angels.

The Rangers are 9-15 against teams from the AL West. Texas has hit 37 home runs this season, last in the American League. Joey Gallo leads the club with eight, averaging one every 16.8 at-bats.

The Angels are 15-20 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .328, good for fourth in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the club with a mark of .428.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 46 hits and is batting .322.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 15 home runs and has 38 RBIs.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Jose Trevino: (wrist).

Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), David Fletcher: (ankle), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.