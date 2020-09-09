Rangers play the Angels after Lynn’s solid outing

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Angels (17-26, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (14-27, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Julio Teheran (0-2, 7.94 ERA) Texas: Kyle Cody (0-1, .00 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Lance Lynn. Lynn pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with six strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Rangers are 8-15 against AL West teams. Texas has hit 37 home runs this season, last in the American League. Joey Gallo leads the club with eight, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

The Angels are 15-19 against AL West Division opponents. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .329 is second in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the lineup with an OBP of .420.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with eight home runs and is batting .185.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 15 home runs home runs and is slugging .671.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (hand), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Rougned Odor: (eye).

Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), David Fletcher: (ankle), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.