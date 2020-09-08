Gonzalez scheduled to start for Rockies at Padres

Regional Sports

Colorado Rockies (20-21, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (26-17, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Colorado: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-0, 5.00 ERA) San Diego: Mike Clevinger (1-2, 3.14 ERA)

LINE: Padres 0; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Colorado will play on Tuesday.

The Padres are 15-13 against the rest of their division. San Diego has slugged .479, good for second in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .663 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Rockies are 13-13 against opponents from the NL West. Colorado has slugged .422 this season. Trevor Story leads the club with a .544 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 15 home runs and is batting .314.

Story leads the Rockies with nine home runs and is batting .294.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Luis Perdomo: (forearm), Emilio Pagan: (bicep), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Eric Hosmer: (finger), Francisco Mejia: (thumb), Luis Campusano: (left hand).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

