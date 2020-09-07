Rockies face the Padres following Marquez’s solid outing

Regional Sports

Colorado Rockies (20-20, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (25-17, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Colorado: Kyle Freeland (2-1, 4.09 ERA) San Diego: Dinelson Lamet (2-1, 2.62 ERA)

LINE: Padres 0; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by German Marquez. Marquez pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with five strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Padres are 14-13 against the rest of their division. San Diego has slugged .484, the best mark in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with a .665 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Rockies are 13-12 against the rest of their division. Colorado’s lineup has 48 home runs this season, Trevor Story leads the club with nine homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .665.

Story leads the Rockies with 19 extra base hits and 20 RBIs.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Luis Perdomo: (forearm), Emilio Pagan: (bicep), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb), Luis Campusano: (left hand).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.