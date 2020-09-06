Nuggets, Clippers face off with series tied 1-1

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Clippers (49-23, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Denver Nuggets (46-27, third in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Clippers -7.5; over/under is 221

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Clippers in game three of the Western Conference second round with the series tied 1-1. The Nuggets won the last meeting 110-101. Jamal Murray scored 27 points to lead Denver to the victory and Paul George recorded 22 points in defeat for Los Angeles.

The Nuggets are 29-16 in conference play. Denver ranks fourth in the league with 26.7 assists per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 7.0.

The Clippers are 32-16 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is 35-8 when winning the rebound battle and averages 47.6 rebounds per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 19.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 27.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the last 10 games for Denver.

George leads the Clippers averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers, while scoring 21.5 points per game and shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 26.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Nuggets: Averaging 108.6 points, 42.1 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 48.7% shooting.

Clippers: Averaging 122.6 points, 46.9 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee).

Clippers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.