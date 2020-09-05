Los Angeles FC visits Los Angeles following Rossi’s 2-goal game

Regional Sports

Los Angeles FC (3-2-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (3-3-2, fifth in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC takes on Los Angeles after Diego Rossi scored two goals against San Jose.

The Galaxy are 3-3-2 in conference matchups. Cristian Pavon leads the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with three goals. Los Angeles has scored 13 goals.

Los Angeles FC is 3-2-2 in conference matchups. Rossi leads the Western Conference with four goals. Los Angeles FC has 26 goals.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Lletget has two goals and two assists so far for Los Angeles. Pavon has three goals in five games for the Galaxy.

Rossi has four goals for Los Angeles FC. Bradley Wright-Phillips has two goals in five games for Los Angeles FC.

SEASON SO FAR: Los Angeles: Averaging 1.6 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Los Angeles FC: Averaging 3.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 8.2 shots on goal and 7.5 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Chicharito (injured), Danilo Acosta (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Danilo Silva (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Eduard Atuesta (injured).

