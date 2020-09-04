Angels play the Astros following Heaney’s strong performance

Regional Sports

Houston Astros (21-15, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (13-25, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-2, 5.06 ERA) Los Angeles: Dylan Bundy (4-2, 2.47 ERA)

LINE: Astros 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Andrew Heaney. Heaney pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with six strikeouts against San Diego.

The Angels are 11-18 against AL West opponents. Los Angeles has hit 52 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Mike Trout leads them with 13, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Astros have gone 14-7 against division opponents. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .327, good for fourth in the American League. Martin Maldonado leads the club with a mark of .416.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 13 home runs and has 34 RBIs.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 37 hits and has 14 RBIs.

INJURIES: Angels: Hoby Milner: (back), Justin Anderson: (elbow), David Fletcher: (ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Alex Bregman: (hamstring), Jose Altuve: (right knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.