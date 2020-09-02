Teheran expected to start for Los Angeles against San Diego

Regional Sports

San Diego Padres (22-15, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-24, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: San Diego: Dinelson Lamet (2-1, 2.35 ERA) Los Angeles: Julio Teheran (0-2, 9.17 ERA)

LINE: Padres 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres head to take on the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

The Angels are 7-11 in home games. Los Angeles has hit 51 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Mike Trout leads the club with 12, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Padres are 10-9 on the road. San Diego ranks third in the MLB in hitting with a .266 batting average, Jake Cronenworth leads the team with an average of .356.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 16 extra base hits and is batting .268.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 23 extra base hits and 33 RBIs.

INJURIES: Angels: Hoby Milner: (back), Justin Anderson: (elbow), David Fletcher: (ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).

Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.