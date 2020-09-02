Seattle hosts Oakland, looks to build on Gonzales’ strong performance

Regional Sports

Oakland Athletics (22-12, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (15-22, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 3:34 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Marco Gonzales. Gonzales pitched nine innings, giving up one run on four hits with eight strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Mariners are 11-16 against AL West opponents. The Seattle offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Kyle Lewis leads the team with a mark of .328.

The Athletics are 17-8 in division matchups. The Oakland pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.51, Mike Fiers leads the staff with a mark of 4.87.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis leads the Mariners with 43 hits and has 21 RBIs.

Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .580.

INJURIES: Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Dylan Moore: (wrist), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Marcus Semien: (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.