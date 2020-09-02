Rockies take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Giants

Regional Sports

San Francisco Giants (18-19, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-19, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: San Francisco: Logan Webb (2-3, 4.36 ERA) Colorado: Kyle Freeland (2-1, 3.43 ERA)

LINE: Rockies 1; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Rockies are 10-11 against the rest of their division. Colorado has a collective on-base percentage of .318, led by Raimel Tapia with a mark of .390.

The Giants have gone 12-12 against division opponents. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the league. Donovan Solano leads the team with an average of .345.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 18 extra base hits and is batting .293.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .581.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Cahill: (left hip), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.