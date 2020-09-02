Leonard and the Clippers play Denver to start Western Conference semifinals

Regional Sports

Denver Nuggets (46-27, third in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (49-23, second in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Los Angeles and Denver meet to begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers play the Denver Nuggets in game one of the Western Conference second round. Los Angeles went 2-1 against Denver during the regular season.

The Clippers have gone 32-16 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is 32-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Nuggets have gone 29-16 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is fourth in the Western Conference allowing only 109.2 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is averaging 27.1 points, seven rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 15.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 30.2% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 19.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 25.6 points and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Clippers: Averaging 126.7 points, 46.3 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117 points on 47.3% shooting.

Nuggets: Averaging 110 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 48.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Patrick Beverley: day to day (calf).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.