Portland Timbers host the LA Galaxy in conference matchup

LA Galaxy (2-3-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (3-2-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers host the LA Galaxy in conference action.

The Timbers went 14-13-7 overall in the 2019 season while going 8-5-4 at home. Portland scored 53 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 51.

The Galaxy compiled a 16-15-3 record overall a season ago while finishing 11-5-1 in home games. Los Angeles averaged 1.8 goals on 5.0 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. Portland won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Andres Flores, Yimmi Chara (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured).

Los Angeles: Chicharito (injured), Danilo Acosta (injured).

