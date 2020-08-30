Gonsolin scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Texas

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers (25-10, first in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (12-20, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

LINE: Dodgers 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Los Angeles will play on Sunday.

The Rangers are 9-9 in home games. Texas has hit 27 home runs this season, last in the American League. Joey Gallo leads the club with seven, averaging one every 14.4 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 14-5 on the road. Los Angeles has hit a league-leading 65 home runs this season. Mookie Betts leads the club with 11, averaging one every 11.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with seven home runs and has 16 RBIs.

Betts leads the Dodgers with 37 hits and is batting .289.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Brett Martin: (left rotator cuff), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Jesse Chavez: (toe), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Rougned Odor: (eye), Elvis Andrus: (back).

Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Walker Buehler: (blister), Pedro Baez: (groin), Justin Turner: (hamstring), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.