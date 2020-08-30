Angels host the Mariners following Heaney’s solid showing

Regional Sports

Seattle Mariners (13-22, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-22, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Seattle: Justin Dunn (2-1, 5.57 ERA) Los Angeles: Griffin Canning (0-3, 4.88 ERA)

LINE: Angels 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Andrew Heaney. Heaney threw 7 2/3 innings, giving up one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts against Seattle.

The Angels are 11-16 against teams from the AL West. Los Angeles has hit 47 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Mike Trout leads the club with 11, averaging one every 10.3 at-bats.

The Mariners are 9-16 against the rest of their division. Seattle is slugging .382 as a unit. Austin Nola leads the team with a slugging percentage of .542.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 14 extra base hits and is batting .265.

Kyle Lewis leads the Mariners with 42 hits and is batting .347.

INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Hoby Milner: (back), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).

Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Dylan Moore: (wrist), Mitch Haniger: (back), Evan White: (shoulder), Tom Murphy: (left foot).



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.