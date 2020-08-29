Regional Sports

San Diego Padres (20-14, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-16, third in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: San Diego: Adrian Morejon (0-0, 5.79 ERA) Colorado: Antonio Senzatela (3-1, 3.96 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego’s Machado puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rockies.

The Rockies are 9-8 against NL West opponents. The Colorado offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .374.

The Padres are 12-12 in division matchups. San Diego has hit 61 home runs this season, third in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with 13, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with nine home runs and is batting .305.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 13 home runs and is batting .301.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: (shoulder), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).

