Lakers try to secure series win over the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (35-39, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (52-19, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -13.5; over/under is 223

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Los Angeles leads series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Portland Trail Blazers in game five. The Lakers won the last meeting 135-115. LeBron James scored 30 points to help lead Los Angeles to the victory and Jusuf Nurkic recorded 20 points in defeat for Portland.

The Lakers have gone 36-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 33-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Trail Blazers are 20-27 in Western Conference play. Portland is seventh in the Western Conference with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Hassan Whiteside averaging 9.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dion Waiters is fourth on the Lakers with 2.4 assists, and scores 11.9 points per game. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

CJ McCollum is averaging 22.2 points and 4.4 assists for the Trail Blazers. Nurkic is averaging 14.8 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, nine steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 46.3% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 115.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points on 48.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (back), LeBron James: day to day (groin), Rajon Rondo: day to day (back), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (knee).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (dehydration), Zach Collins: out for season (ankle), Damian Lillard: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.