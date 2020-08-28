Los Angeles faces San Jose after shutout victory

Regional Sports

San Jose Earthquakes (2-1-2, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (1-3-2, 12th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Los Angeles FC 2-0, Los Angeles hosts San Jose.

The Galaxy compiled a 16-15-3 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 11-5-1 in home games. Los Angeles averaged 1.8 goals on 5.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Earthquakes finished 13-16-5 overall and 10-5-2 on the road during the 2019 season. San Jose scored 52 goals a season ago and registered 42 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Jonathan Dos Santos (injured), Chicharito (injured), Danilo Acosta (injured).

San Jose: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.