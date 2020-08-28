Bassitt, Athletics to face McCullers Jr., Astros

Regional Sports

Oakland Athletics (22-10, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (17-14, second in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Oakland: Chris Bassitt (2-1, 2.97 ERA) Houston: Lance McCullers Jr. (2-2, 5.75 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Chapman and the Athletics will take on the Astros Friday.

The Astros are 10-6 against AL West opponents. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .324 is fourth in the American League. Martin Maldonado leads the lineup with an OBP of .375.

The Athletics are 17-6 against AL West Division teams. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.35. Chris Bassitt leads the team with a 2.97 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with five home runs and is slugging .551.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 10 home runs and is batting .178.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), George Springer: (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (groin), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (headache).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.