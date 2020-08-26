Los Angeles aims to clinch series against Dallas in game 6

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Clippers (49-23, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Dallas Mavericks (43-32, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Los Angeles leads series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers look to clinch the series over the Dallas Mavericks in game six of the Western Conference first round. The Clippers won the last matchup 154-111. Paul George scored 35 points to lead Los Angeles to the victory and Luka Doncic scored 22 points in the loss for Dallas.

The Mavericks are 27-20 in conference matchups. Dallas is 2-11 in one-possession games.

The Clippers are 32-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 27-10 against opponents under .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 15.8 points per game while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Seth Curry is averaging 10.2 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Lou Williams leads the Clippers averaging 5.6 assists while scoring 18.2 points per game. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 25.8 points, six rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 120.7 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.3 points on 50.4% shooting.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 124.8 points, 45.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points on 47.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Trey Burke: day to day (ankle), Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (hip), Luka Doncic: day to day (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee), Courtney Lee: out (calf).

Clippers: Patrick Beverley: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.