Lamet expected to start for San Diego against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (12-19, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (18-13, second in the AL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Taijuan Walker (2-2, 4.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (2-1, 1.89 ERA, .84 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres square off against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

The Padres finished 36-45 in home games in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 24 total triples last year.

The Mariners went 33-48 on the road in 2019. Seattle pitchers struck out 7.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.99.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Seattle leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: (shoulder), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).

Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Dylan Moore: (wrist), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.