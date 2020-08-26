Heaney scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Houston

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Angels (10-22, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (17-14, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (1-2, 5.52 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (2-2, 5.75 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

The Astros finished 56-20 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Houston averaged 9.5 hits with 3.9 extra base hits per game and 288 total home runs last season.

The Angels went 30-46 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers had an ERA of 5.12 last year while striking out 8.7 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the sixth time this season. Houston leads the season series 4-2.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), George Springer: (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (groin), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.