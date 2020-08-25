Urias expected to start for the Dodgers against Giants

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers (22-8, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-16, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (2-0, 2.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (2-0, 4.36 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

The Giants went 38-38 in division games in 2019. San Francisco hit .239 as a team last year while averaging 8.2 hits per game.

The Dodgers finished 51-25 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 9.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.10.

The teams meet for the seventh time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 4-3.

INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.